Topshop staff across Yorkshire have been clearing their stores as the shops close permanently.

Kirsty Mead, who worked at their Trinity Leeds store, has gone viral on TikTok after filming staff clearing up their old stock.

She said: "I'm gonna miss working with everybody and I'm gonna miss the brand to be honest as well because I've always shopped at Topshop since I was about 13 years old."

Earlier this month Asos struck a £295m deal with failed retail group Arcadia to buy the Topshop brand, but not the retail space.