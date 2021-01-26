Over half of young people in the Yorkshire and the Humber region say their mental has worsened since the start of the Covid pandemic, according to youth charity The Prince's Trust.

A report by the trust also says 18% of people aged between 16 and 25 feel "unable to cope with life".

Abi, 22, from Leeds, who was studying at university when the pandemic began, signed up to one of the charity's courses and says: "Just being able to connect with new people was a massive help. I didn't realise how isolated I was."

Meanwhile, Sarah, 11, who is currently being home-schooled by her parents, says: "Not knowing how long this is going to go on is kind of unsettling."