Large crowds took part in a mass snowball fight in a city park as wintry weather covered parts of Yorkshire.

Hundreds of people took part or watched on as snowballs were thrown in Leeds's Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon.

Lockdown rules say it is against the law to meet socially with family or friends unless they are part of your household or support bubble.

Guidance states that people "cannot leave home for recreational or leisure purposes".

