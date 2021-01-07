A team of wild swimmers from across the UK are taking part in a challenge which will see them take the plunge in freezing temperatures every day throughout January.

The Daily Dip Challenge hopes to raise money and awareness for the homelessness charity Crisis.

Christina Cheney, who is taking part, said: "It's not a heroic sporting challenge but it's a daily vigil into the cold... so many people, not by choice, are out in the cold."

The team of 27 experienced swimmers said their actions should not be repeated by people who haven't been trained in wild swimming or without supervision.