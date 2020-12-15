Mary Taylor from Silsden, West Yorkshire, has been running around her village in Christmas-themed fancy dress to "make the children smile again".

Mary started at the beginning of December and will run in a different handmade costume, each day, until Christmas Day.

She also decided that if "everybody can play 'Elf on the Shelf' at home then Silsden can play 'Elf on the Shelf' too."

So, every morning she hides the village elf 'Cobby' somewhere in Silsden for the children to find.

Mary has promised that the children who find Cobby first will get a special present delivered to them by her on Christmas Day.

Village residents all now look out for Mary on her daily runs and cheer her on.