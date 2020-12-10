A bronze bust of Capt Sir Tom Moore has been unveiled at a hospital in Leeds.

The sculpture was created by Derbyshire firm Monumental Icons and commissioned by its owner Garry McBride.

The bust, sculpted by Andrew Edwards, was created over lockdown and then donated to the NHS, and its new home is in the Bexley Wing at St James's Hospital.

Mr McBride said Capt Sir Tom "was our warrior, he was our champion...I didn't want him to be forgotten".