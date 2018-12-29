A photographer from West Yorkshire has managed to capture an image of a duck composed of thousands of starlings during a murmuration.

Peter Lau said there was "no CGI, no Photoshop...just good luck" in capturing the spectacle on camera.

Mr Lau had travelled to Fairburn Ings nature reserve near Castleford on Saturday evening to show his grandchildren the murmuration.

He said: "So glad they saw this amazing sight. Perhaps a memory that will live with them for years. Some interesting shapes presented."