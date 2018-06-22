A project aimed at tackling food waste is hoping to give out Christmas hampers to 13,000 households in Leeds.

The Real Junk Food Project plans to distribute the equivalent of 250,000 meals throughout December to people in need.

Project founder Adam Smith said: "We've had people telling us that they can choose now to actually switch their heating on rather than having to worry about whether they are going to choose between food or warmth over the Christmas period."