A specially designed tablet has been given to people who are partially sighted to help them stay connected with family and friends through lockdown.

The Halifax Society for the Blind loans the tablets to people who use the service in the area.

Margaret, 86, is one of the first recipients and said: "It will open up new worlds, I'm only at the very beginning of it now."

The tablet has audio instructions and special large text to help those who have sight problems use it.

The charity is run by volunteers and is funded by donations and a lottery grant. The cost of the tablet is subsidised by the charity's donations.