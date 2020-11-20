A giant image of a child has been created on a hillside at Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire.

The image, which is 360ft (110m) long, was made to symbolise the effect Covid-19 is having on children.

It was created by Yorkshire land artists Sand In Your Eye for World Children's Day, which takes place on Friday, 20 November.

Earlier this year they made a giant mural to encourage social distancing and a portrait of Greta Thunberg for International Women's Day.