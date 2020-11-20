Giant image of a child appears on Hebden Bridge hill
A giant image of a child has been created on a hillside at Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire.
The image, which is 360ft (110m) long, was made to symbolise the effect Covid-19 is having on children.
It was created by Yorkshire land artists Sand In Your Eye for World Children's Day, which takes place on Friday, 20 November.
Earlier this year they made a giant mural to encourage social distancing and a portrait of Greta Thunberg for International Women's Day.
