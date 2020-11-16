BBC News

Covid-19: Wakefield medics 'can't see an end' to patients

Staff at a West Yorkshire hospital have said they "can't see an end" to the cycle of people being admitted with coronavirus.

Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield has more than 300 Covid-19 patients - twice as many as it saw during the peak of the first wave in April.

The NHS hospital expects to see a "dramatic increase" in intensive care patients in the next fortnight.

Medics have appealed for the public to continue to follow lockdown rules.

Leeds & West Yorkshire