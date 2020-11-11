A Remembrance Day service has taken place at the Wagoners' Memorial in Sledmere, East Yorkshire.

The memorial was erected in honour of the members of the Wagoners' Reserve, men who transported food and ammunition in horse-drawn carts during World War One.

The service was attended by two shire horses bred at nearby Sledmere House.

