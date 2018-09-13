A car was captured sliding sideways in front of a police vehicle before crashing into a barrier on the M62 on Sunday.

A West Yorkshire Police traffic officer, known on Twitter as Traffic Dave, shared the video of the crash at Scammonden, Huddersfield.

He Tweeted to "expect the unexpected" alongside a video of the crash, which happened at about 15:40 between junction 23 for Outlane and 22 for Rishworth.

The sole occupant of the car, the driver, suffered "very minor injuries" in the crash, he added.