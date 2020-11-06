BBC News

On the coronavirus front line at Bradford hospital's A&E

A doctor at Bradford Royal Infirmary has explained the challenges of facing Covid-19 in the A&E.

The main hospital currently has more Covid-19 patients than it did during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic.

Dr Alexander Wibberley said: "Every day we get people that need to be put on breathing machines.

"It's hectic, it's busy, everybody's working flat out."

