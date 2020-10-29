Council leaders and health bosses in West Yorkshire say they are concerned about a rise in infections and hospital admissions, as well as the economic impact of tighter restrictions.

The region - which includes Leeds and Bradford - is to be placed under tier three Covid restrictions from Monday, the strictest level of rules.

Bradford currently has the highest infection rates in the county, with 483.5 cases per 100,000 of the population in the week to 24 October.