A man who was hospitalised with Covid-19 has spoken about his experiences to remind people of the dangers of the virus.

Glenn Philpott, from Leeds, spent more than a week in intensive care at St James's Hospital.

He said: "I watched people on ventilators and believe you and me, it's not a pretty sight."

Mr Philpott added: "We need to try and educate a little bit more, and just try to make [people] aware of what this can do to you."