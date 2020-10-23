Covid-19: Man hospitalised by virus reminds people of dangers
A man who was hospitalised with Covid-19 has spoken about his experiences to remind people of the dangers of the virus.
Glenn Philpott, from Leeds, spent more than a week in intensive care at St James's Hospital.
He said: "I watched people on ventilators and believe you and me, it's not a pretty sight."
Mr Philpott added: "We need to try and educate a little bit more, and just try to make [people] aware of what this can do to you."
- Published
- 24 minutes ago
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- Leeds & West Yorkshire