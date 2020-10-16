Gaynor Thompson and Ben Moorhouse lost their first child, a daughter, after she was stillborn.

A few months later Mrs Thompson became pregnant again but miscarried at nine weeks.

Now, the couple, from Halifax in West Yorkshire, are celebrating the birth of their son, Apollon, who was born in May this year.

The family created a foundation in memory of their first daughter, Kallipateira, which aims to raise money to fund research into stillbirths.

So far, the Kallipateira Moorhouse Foundation has raised more than £20,000 to help research into stillbirth.

Mr Moorhouse says the birth of his son is "the best feeling in the world, he's a real-life miracle".

For more information and support on the issues raised above, visit the BBC Action Line.