The number of people with serious debt problems in Yorkshire has more than doubled during the coronavirus outbreak, according to figures from charity StepChange.

One Leeds family is relying on support from a charity after falling into £10,000 of debt.

Connor Taylor lost his job in April and his partner and three young children are now on Universal Credit.

He said: "You don't sleep most nights, you really don't, and the hardest part is trying to hide that from your children."