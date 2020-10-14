A charity who help isolated older people in Yorkshire say they're worried about their service user's mental health during the pandemic.

Otley Action for Older People deliver food to isolated people and host activity sessions for them.

Sarah McNab said: "There's obviously a risk with this virus but we also have to think of the risks that isolation can cause to people, the detrimental effects it can have on their health."

The charity are now worried that their activity sessions could be stopped due to the pandemic again.