An ex-soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is trying to help others by embarking on a symbolic walk.

Daniel Walker, who lives in Leeds, said his mental health problems felt like he had "two 44-tonne wagons on my shoulders".

He's now walking around his local park with an army bag full of stones which have mental health messages on. These messages have sent to him by others.

He said: "My thought was if I can find a way of taking a little bit of weight off their shoulders, they might open up and talk to people."