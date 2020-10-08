The mother of a nine-year-old boy, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, is campaigning for a new law to "put an end' to online abuse.

Zach Eagling, from Liversedge in West Yorkshire, was deliberately sent messages that could trigger seizures after footage was shared of him doing a charity walk.

He and his mum Claire Keer are now campaigning for online abusers to be prosecuted under Zach's law.

Ms Keer addressed representatives from the Law Commission, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the Epilepsy Society, experts and MP Dame Cheryl Gillan at a meeting on Wednesday.