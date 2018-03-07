Leeds Children's Hospital play team recognised for work
A team at Leeds Children's Hospital has been recognised for its work helping to relax children before and after major operations.
The play team runs activities for young patients to help them understand why they're in hospital while one-to-one painting sessions can help distract and entertain them.
The team has been named Health Play Specialist of the Year 2020 by the Starlight Children's Foundation in recognition of its work throughout the pandemic.
