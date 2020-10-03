Leeds bike fix and recycle scheme 'isn't rocket science'
A scheme in south Leeds to fix and recycle broken bikes is going from strength to strength.
The Big Bike Fix project not only fixes and distributes bikes but also shows people how to mend their own cycles.
Ed Carlisle, who started the group, said: "I think there should be projects like this happening at every neighbourhood around the city, it's not rocket science."
