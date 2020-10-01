A drag artist from Bradford has said Britain's night-time economy has been "left to rot".

Paul Houldsworth, who performs as Marigold Addams, regularly worked at nightclubs in Bradford before the coronavirus pandemic and is now calling for more support from the government.

He said: "Bradford's 'West End' was normally bustling and busy and full of life and now, it's all boarded up and closed."

"It's knowing that things won't come back that really upsets me."

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: "We fully recognise the challenges facing pubs and nightclubs, which is why we put in place an unprecedented package of support, including billions of grants and loans, cuts to VAT and business rates relief."