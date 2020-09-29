BBC News

Leeds student self-isolating after flatmate caught Covid-19

A student has recorded video diaries after being forced to self-isolate during her first weeks at university.

Emily Meehan, who attends Leeds Beckett University, has stayed in her flat since one of her new flatmates tested positive for Covid-19.

She said: "It's actually quite daunting, it's quite scary because we're far from home, we're all away, we're not near our families."

"We've got to look after each other, look after ourselves."

Published
55 minutes ago
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Leeds & West Yorkshire