Leeds student self-isolating after flatmate caught Covid-19
A student has recorded video diaries after being forced to self-isolate during her first weeks at university.
Emily Meehan, who attends Leeds Beckett University, has stayed in her flat since one of her new flatmates tested positive for Covid-19.
She said: "It's actually quite daunting, it's quite scary because we're far from home, we're all away, we're not near our families."
"We've got to look after each other, look after ourselves."
