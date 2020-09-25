'Supercell' storm hits Yorkshire with heavy hail

A heavy storm battered parts of Yorkshire on Thursday, leaving the ground covered in hail.

The "supercell" storm is a severe variety of thunderstorm usually seen in the United States.

Hail blanketed parts of West Yorkshire around Leeds and Bradford, and lightning was also spotted in Leeds, Knaresborough, and in Bridlington and along the east coast of Yorkshire.

