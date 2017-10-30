Miniature 'Postman Pat van' delivers a smile

There is no sign of a black and white cat, but a businessman from West Yorkshire has created his very own 'Postman Pat van'.

Alton Tyrell, 40, from Heckmondwike, finished the vehicle, which is a converted mobility scooter, during lockdown.

Since then he's become a familiar sight near his home - including using a fast food takeaway drive-thru and even popping into the supermarket in his creation.