A man in Yorkshire has been caring for the grave of a soldier he's never met so others will remember the fallen of previous wars.

Paul Harper came across Pte Byron Blackburn's grave when cycling in Heckmondwike and thought it looked overgrown and unkempt.

He said: "I want people to know that man is there and he should never be forgotten."

He's now trying to find Pte Byron Blackburn's relatives so they can know where he's buried.

