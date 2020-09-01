BBC News

Officers injured at illegal Leeds gathering

Five police officers received minor injuries as they attempted to disperse a large group of people in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police had attended reports of a large gathering in the Potternewton Park area on Sunday.

It was one of a number of gatherings, which breached coronavirus restrictions, the force attended over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A city-wide dispersal order was in force throughout the weekend.

