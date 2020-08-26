Niagara Falls lit up in Leeds United colours

A Leeds United fan turned Niagara Falls yellow, white and blue to celebrate the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Kenny Donnison persuaded the mayor of the Canadian city to project the team's colours on to the giant tourist attraction on Monday.

He said he was put up to the stunt by his work colleague Andrew Bowden who is a lifelong Leeds United supporter.

Video footage of the event has gone viral and Mr Donnison, said the response from around the world had been "absolutely brilliant".