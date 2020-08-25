Video

The number of people seeking help for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) has risen sharply since the coronavirus outbreak, mental health charities said.

Lynn Corrigan, 58, from Leeds, has OCD and is accessing support from a mental health charity.

She said her routines, including wiping things down before touching them, will have to be increased as she believes other people will become less careful as lockdown restrictions ease.

"If I do go out, I have extra cleaning products with me and I'm extra cautious with people," she said.

