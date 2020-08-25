Video

A new school uniform exchange scheme in Leeds said they have been overwhelmed by the number of parents using it.

The venture, set up by New Life and Joy Church in Morley, encourages parents to swap old school uniforms to save them money and to benefit the environment.

Louise Parker, a parent who uses the scheme, said: "New school jumpers especially, they cost a lot of money.

"So when you can get them and reuse them, not only does it save you a fortune but you also can be helping somebody else out as well."