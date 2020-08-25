'This is a once in a generation opportunity'

Video

The boss of a charity which supports homeless and vulnerable people in Leeds says the coronavirus pandemic has created an opportunity to reshape provision to deliver long-term change.

Chris Field, chief executive of St George's Crypt, asked why the 'Everyone In' scheme, which saw homeless people offered accommodation during the pandemic, had to end.

He also explained the lengths the charity had gone to to keep people safe while keeping Covid-19 out.

Mr Field added: "It's probably a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change things."