An unemployed woman says she has applied for more than 2,000 jobs in three months without success

Sarah Smith from Leeds lost her position working for an online retailer in May.

The 25-year-old university graduate said she had applied for roles in retail, cleaning and care work.

"I've never really been unemployed for more than two weeks at a time," she said.

"It's been just under 2,000 jobs I've applied for now and I've not had one reply."

She added: "You start taking it a little bit personally. I know how much of a hard worker I am and that makes it harder because I've not even had an interview or a phone call."