A group has been supporting vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring they are not going hungry.

The Muslim Women's Council usually serve curry to people in need every Thursday in Bradford from the Carlisle Business Centre in Manningham.

But during the pandemic they've had to adapt and provide takeaway meals to service users.

Bana Gora, CEO of the Muslim Women's Council, said: "I just think it's a duty upon each and every one of us to help those in need in our communities and that's what we're trying to do."