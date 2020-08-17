Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Yorkshire charity uses kayaking to help mental health
A Yorkshire charity has been using kayaking to help people with their mental health.
Black Dog Outdoors say that being active is beneficial to the wellbeing of the people using their services.
Tess Vanderberg, who who has bipolar disorder, said: "You're surrounded by like-minded, positive people and it's just life changing for me."
"It just breaks down those barriers."
-
17 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53811701/yorkshire-charity-uses-kayaking-to-help-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window