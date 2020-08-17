‘It’s just life-changing for me’
Video

Yorkshire charity uses kayaking to help mental health

A Yorkshire charity has been using kayaking to help people with their mental health.

Black Dog Outdoors say that being active is beneficial to the wellbeing of the people using their services.

Tess Vanderberg, who who has bipolar disorder, said: "You're surrounded by like-minded, positive people and it's just life changing for me."

"It just breaks down those barriers."

