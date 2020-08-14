Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Free flowers left in public to surprise passers-by
Flowers have been left in parks, on supermarket trolleys and on walls at the seaside to surprise the next person that finds them.
Prestige Flowers, based in Halifax, started the project to spread joy to people during the coronavirus pandemic.
Bouquets of flowers are left with notes attached, to then be found later that day.
After starting in West Yorkshire, it's now spread across the country.
-
14 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53783298/free-flowers-left-in-public-to-surprise-passers-byRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window