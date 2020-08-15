Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Captain Tom Moore: Airedale General Hospital garden funded
A portion of the money raised by Captain Sir Tom Moore has been spent on creating a wellbeing garden for NHS staff in his hometown.
The garden, at Airedale General Hospital in Keighley, is for staff to go if they need a quiet moment to themselves during the pandemic.
Capt Sir Tom, who is originally from the West Yorkshire town, had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by repeatedly walking an 82ft (25m) loop of his Bedfordshire garden.
But he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than one-and-a-half million supporters.
-
15 Aug 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-leeds-53782420/captain-tom-moore-airedale-general-hospital-garden-fundedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window