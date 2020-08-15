Video

A portion of the money raised by Captain Sir Tom Moore has been spent on creating a wellbeing garden for NHS staff in his hometown.

The garden, at Airedale General Hospital in Keighley, is for staff to go if they need a quiet moment to themselves during the pandemic.

Capt Sir Tom, who is originally from the West Yorkshire town, had initially set out to raise £1,000 for NHS charities by repeatedly walking an 82ft (25m) loop of his Bedfordshire garden.

But he eventually raised £32,794,701 from more than one-and-a-half million supporters.