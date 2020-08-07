Grimsby teenager's high-flying hopes for new flag

Media player
Charlie hopes flag design will 'represent everyone'
A teenager with a passion for flags has unveiled his idea of fresh designs showing his home town's heritage.
Charlie says his designs represent the best of Grimsby.
The port's fishing heritage, football club and Coat of Arms are all represented on his flags.
Charlie says there would be no greater honour than to see one of his flags flying on top of civic buildings alongside the Union Jack.
07 Aug 2020
