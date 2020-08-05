Media player
The Kurdish community group cleaning up Leeds's parks
A Kurdish community group have been organising mass litter picks in parks across Leeds.
Dozens of volunteers from Kurdish House Leeds regularly clean up areas across the city and share their work on social media.
Rebwar Sharazure, one of the volunteers, said: "Basically for the Kurdish community, environment doesn't have a border."
"If each of us care about the front of our own house, we will have a clean street, we will have a clean city, we will have a clean country."
05 Aug 2020
