Leeds United fan writes Bhangra-style song for club
A Bhangra musician has written a song to celebrate Leeds United's promotion to the Premier League.
Jinder Jade, 40, from Solihull, West Midlands, has been supporting Leeds since he was a boy.
He wrote "Marching on Together Fans Gonde Boliyan" - which means "The Fans Sing Songs" - in lockdown and said it is the club's first Punjabi song.
28 Jul 2020
