Video

This was the moment Leeds United's players celebrated with fans outside Elland Road after the final match of a promotion-winning season.

The jubilant Whites players boarded an open-top bus in front of thousands who had attended Elland Road, despite being asked by the club to stay away.

Leeds United said the use of the bus, following a consultation with the Safety Advisory Group and Leeds City Council, was "a contingency to assist dispersal should a crowd congregate at Elland Road despite a month-long campaign from the club and supporter groups to encourage supporters to stay at home."The club said the safety group believed a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely.They added: "In challenging circumstances fan safety has always been our priority."

This video was filmed by a BBC camera operator observing social distancing guidelines.