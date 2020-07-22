Leeds players celebrate at Elland Road
Leeds United players celebrate promotion outside Elland Road

This was the moment Leeds United's players celebrated with fans outside Elland Road after the final match of a promotion-winning season.

The jubilant Whites players boarded an open-top bus in front of thousands who had attended Elland Road, despite being asked by the club to stay away.

Leeds United said the use of the bus, following a consultation with the Safety Advisory Group and Leeds City Council, was "a contingency to assist dispersal should a crowd congregate at Elland Road despite a month-long campaign from the club and supporter groups to encourage supporters to stay at home."The club said the safety group believed a brief appearance from the players with the Championship trophy would help to signal an end to proceedings, encouraging fans to head home safely.They added: "In challenging circumstances fan safety has always been our priority."

This video was filmed by a BBC camera operator observing social distancing guidelines.

