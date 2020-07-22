‘Masks don’t affect your oxygen levels’

Media player
Coronavirus: Doctor records oxygen level while wearing several face masks
A Leeds doctor has made a creative video to show that face coverings don't affect people's oxygen levels.
Dr Hannah Barham-Brown tweeted a video of herself putting on four different face masks at once.
In the video, her oxygen level stays at 99% through out.
She said: "I think there is a lot of anxiety around wearing masks at the moment and it's really important that we get the right information out there."
22 Jul 2020
