Leeds United fans celebrate championship at Elland Road
Hundreds of Leeds United fans have gathered at Elland Road to celebrate their club winning the Championship.
The Whites, who beat Charlton in the final game, will be presented with the trophy.
The club had previously asked fans to stay at home and not to come to the ground.
22 Jul 2020
