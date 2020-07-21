Officer investigated over 'kneeling on neck' video

Video

A police officer shown in social media footage to appear kneeling on a teenager's neck during an arrest has been "removed from frontline operational duties".

The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as well as West Yorkshire Police's own professional standards department.

The 17-year-old, detained outside Elland Road on Saturday as Leeds United fans celebrated promotion, was arrested for a public order offence and obstructing a police officer.

He was later given a youth community resolution order.

Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said: "We have reviewed the footage and looked into it as a matter of urgency to establish the full circumstances.

"We have reviewed body-worn footage, and the actions of the officers involved and a referral has been made to the Force's Professional Standards Directorate."