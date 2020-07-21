Video

This is the moment a nurse who had been in a coma for 40 days with coronavirus was given an emotional send-off from hospital by her colleagues.

Ayesha Orlanda, 52, a senior sister at Bradford Royal Infirmary, had been in intensive care for 41 days after being admitted in May.

She had been critically ill but says she now has a "second chance at life".

Staff from four wards gathered to applaud her leaving their care after nine-and-a-half weeks in hospital.

Footage courtesy of Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.