Video

A Leeds United fan has helped council workers clear up litter left behind after celebrations following the club's promotion to the Premier League.

Nick Moss went to Millennium Square early on Monday morning and helped pick up some of the tonnes of rubbish left behind.

He said: "It's a mammoth thing for Leeds, [but] I just felt I wanted to help clean up the city."

A police officer suffered a serious head injury as bottles were thrown during the event, which was attended by about 7,000 fans.