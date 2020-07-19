Video

Thousands of Leeds United fans gathered in the city's Millenium Square on Sunday afternoon to celebrate the club's promotion.

The Whites were elevated to the top flight on Friday night after West Brom dropped points against Huddersfield, and sealed the championship on Saturday after Brentford lost to Stoke City.

Despite a request from the club and police, fans had gathered at Elland Road on Friday and Saturday and converged for a third time over the weekend following victory over Derby County.