Leeds fans celebrate Premier League promotion at home
Leeds United fans have shared videos online of their celebrations as the club won promotion to the Premier League.
As hundreds gathered at Elland Road to celebrate, others heeded advice to stay away and celebrate in accordance with coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The club's place in the top-flight was confirmed when West Brom lost to Huddersfield Town on Friday.
18 Jul 2020
