A cricket club in West Yorkshire has been making food parcels for the local community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Calder Grove Cricket Club in Wakefield started a pop-up food bank in March and now plan to turn it into a permanent service.

Robert Cunliffe, who uses the service, said: "They're angels, they're literally angels in disguise. Without them, it'd be a lot [more] difficult.

"Kindness comes from the most unexpected places. Trust me, I've found that out in the last few weeks."